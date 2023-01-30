Govt orders transfers and postings of 4 officers

Srinagar: The government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of four officers with immediate effect:

In an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Asif Hamid Khan, Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar Bench, has been transferred and would await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

Ashiq Hussain Lily, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar Bench.