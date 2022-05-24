Govt plans full-fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital at Khonmoh

Srinagar: After the decline in COVID19 cases and with DRDO pulling out of the COVID19 hospitals across India, J&K Government has decided to take over the 500-bedded facility at Khonmoh and convert it into a full-fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital, the first of its kind in the Union Territory (UT).

A top official in the Health and Medical Education Department said that the UT Government was in the final stages of taking over the 500-bedded facility at Khonmoh, a temporary structure set-up by DRDO in May last year for management of COVID19.

The official said that the facility was equipped with state-of-art infrastructure and was expansive.