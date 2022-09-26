Govt promises instant action | Div Com orders smooth passage of all stranded apple trucks

The divisional commissioner said that at noon on Monday, the chief secretary took a review meeting which was attended by the Director General of Police (DGP) and all officers of the Traffic Department.

He said that the administration was making all efforts.

“At present, around 4000 trucks loaded with fresh, perishable, and petroleum products and other requirements of Kashmir are stranded in the Jammu region,” Pole said.

He said that the trucks were being cleared now while passenger vehicles could only be released from Jammu to Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner said that the congestion due to halted trucks had been cleared.

The capacity of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway for one-way movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV) is just about 3000 to 3500 if there is no disruption in traffic due to landslides, shooting stones, and breakdown of loaded trucks.

Anything above the capacity disturbs the entire cycle of up and down the release of traffic and results in piling up of traffic on the highway.

Meanwhile, it was informed that the production of fresh fruit during 2022-23 is estimated to be 21,23,047 MTs compared to 19,81,610 MTs in 2021-22 while the production of dry fruit during 2022-23 is estimated at 2,06,118 MTs compared to 1,92,497 MTs last year.