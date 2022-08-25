‘Govt providing affordable healthcare services to people’

Srinagar: The J&K government is taking several reformative measures for the advancement and upgradation of health infrastructure besides providing affordable healthcare services to the people here, an official spokesman said here Thursday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K administration is fulfilling the vision of a new and healthy J&K by developing the medical infrastructure constantly.
He said five new medical colleges, two AIIMS, nearly 1000 healthcare and wellness centers, five new nursing colleges, the start of BSc paramedical courses, and more than 100 percent increase in medical seats were contributing toward the development and advancement of the healthcare sector here.
The spokesman said that to overcome the shortage of postgraduate doctors and to prepare specialists at that level, the Health Department has also started Diploma of National Board Courses in the new and old medical colleges of the districts, which would increase at least 250 seats.
He said that the MD Psychiatry seats had also been increased in GMC Srinagar recently.
The spokesman said that the increase in MD (Psychiatry) seats from eight to 12 in Government Medical College, Srinagar would boost mental healthcare after the National Medical Commission (NMC) approval.
He said last year MBBS seats were increased from 500 to 1100.
“Around 111 more MBBS and BDS seats and 50 PG seats under EWS have been sanctioned. Besides, 14 dental PG seats were approved. A total of 225 DNB seats in 16 disciplines were also approved. Nearly 600 paramedical seats in nine courses were sanctioned,” the spokesman said.
He said that this follows the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) report regarding faculty, their experience, publication, and other infrastructure available at GMC, Srinagar.
The spokesman said that the admission for new seats would start from the academic year 2022-23.
“It is to inform that MARB reviewed the assessor’s report on July 16 regarding faculty, their experience, publication, and other teaching facilities including infrastructure available at GMC Srinagar under the University of Kashmir for an increase of seats in MD (Psychiatry) for the academic year 2022-23,” said Member and President MARB, National Medical Commission.
The NMC asked the GMC to provide all infrastructure facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, buildings, equipment, and hospital facilities as per the NMC norms.