‘Govt providing affordable healthcare services to people’

Srinagar: The J&K government is taking several reformative measures for the advancement and upgradation of health infrastructure besides providing affordable healthcare services to the people here, an official spokesman said here Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K administration is fulfilling the vision of a new and healthy J&K by developing the medical infrastructure constantly.

He said five new medical colleges, two AIIMS, nearly 1000 healthcare and wellness centers, five new nursing colleges, the start of BSc paramedical courses, and more than 100 percent increase in medical seats were contributing toward the development and advancement of the healthcare sector here.

The spokesman said that to overcome the shortage of postgraduate doctors and to prepare specialists at that level, the Health Department has also started Diploma of National Board Courses in the new and old medical colleges of the districts, which would increase at least 250 seats.