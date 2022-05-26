Govt puts cap on weight of school bags

Following this, the J&K School Education Department (SED) in 2020 made certain amendments in the J&K school education Act 2002 in order to ease the burden of heavy bags carried by school going children in the union territory.

The department added Rule 8A in the school education Act under which the heads of the schools were entrusted to ensure that no homework is assigned to students up to class 2nd primary in all government as well as private schools affiliated with JK Board of School Education (BOSE).

However, the directions witnessed a poor implementation on ground owing to the prolonged closure of the educational institutions due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the DSEK in a fresh circular has sought strict adherence to the School Bag Policy 2020 noting that heavy school bags were a serious threat to the health and well-being of students.

"The heavy school bag has severe and adverse physical effects on growing children which can cause damage to their vertebral column and knees," the DSEK circular reads.