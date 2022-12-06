Govt putting people at the heart of urban transformation: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government was putting people at the heart of urban transformation and termed public-private partnership and pubic participation as two important aspects for the makeover of cities.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the ongoing 'My Town, My Pride' programme at Gulshan Ground in Jammu, the LG said, “Through public outreach programme, we are putting people at the heart of urban transformation and unlocking cities' full potential to drive growth, empower local governance and to ensure seamless delivery of services at the doorsteps.”
He said people participation was a decisive factor for the developmental initiative as every city's challenges and opportunities were different.
“During MTMP event, senior officials are visiting the towns and enabling direct communication and creating system that is responsive to local needs,” the LG said.
He termed the public-private partnership and public participation as the two important aspects of urban transformation that are also the best tools to improve quality of life, strengthen people’s welfare mechanism, to grow the local economy and build infrastructure for a brighter future.
Underscoring that master plan was linked to the city’s growth, development, and overall socio-economic development, the LG said that city’s master plan should reflect aspirations and needs of the common man and the poor families living in the slums.
“Jammu Master Plan should focus on the housing for poor, new business centers to decongest old cities, besides planned townships for state and all-India service officials,” he said. “Mentoring officers should work with elected public representatives and local ward members for the successful execution of urban development plans.”
The LG said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed Jammu into the city of educational institutions.
“Jammu known as the city of temples world over has also become a hub of educational institutions as it is the only place in the country which has AIIMS, IIM, IIT, and Central University,” he said.
The LG said that resource mobilisation was the need of the hour and it should become part of the action plan.
“Seamless online public service delivery and efforts for improved infrastructure, decongestion plan, transportation, creation of new public space, streamlining and simplification of processes to avail public services; brand positioning of the cities; One District One Product; City Livelihood Mission; beautification of cities, preservation and rejuvenation of rivers, lakes and parks are some of the important aspects of public outreach that needs focused attention,” he said.
The LG said that the ‘My Town My Pride’ public outreach programme lays special focus on self-employment generation and skill development to empower youth. “During MTMP Abhiyan, 25 youth from each ward are being identified for self-employment assistance and skill training,” he said. “It is also being ensured that the schemes meant for the welfare of street vendors reach the eligible beneficiaries.”
The LG called for organising swachhta competitions in municipal corporations and wards.
He called on the Mayor of JMC and other elected representatives to explore viable plans for revenue generation in coordination with all stakeholders.
On fund flow to municipal corporations, the LG said that everything was being done with complete transparency and as per GFR and other rules, and nobody would be allowed to violate those in any case although J&K-specific flexibilities could be worked out.
“A nation is run by the constitution, by the law and people need to create a fine balance between rights and duties. Welfare of the poor is among our top priority but the people who are capable and rich must accord top priority to discharge their duties towards society and the nation,” he said. “The sense of duty among the citizens can help the society prosper. People need to understand that the public services and facilities are not free for all. Those who are able should come forward for paying for the government services.”
Earlier, the LG inspected several stalls installed by the different departments and agencies of the J&K administration for extending services and generating awareness among the people.
He also distributed sanction letters under the ‘Laadli Beti’ scheme, cheques under State Marriage Assistance Scheme, and wheelchairs and hearing aids to the beneficiaries.
Mayor of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma appreciated the ‘My Town My Pride’ programme and outreach of the administration to provide services at the doorsteps of urban population.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta expressed gratitude towards the people for connecting with the MTMP programme and shared the vision behind holding the programme in all the municipalities of J&K.
Deputy Mayor of JMC Baldev Singh Billawaria appreciated the issues and problems being resolved by the offices visiting different areas in the municipal limits.
Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC highlighted the aims of the MTMP and the services being extended by JMC during the programme.
Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra; ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; and Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa were also present on the occasion.