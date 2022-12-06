Govt putting people at the heart of urban transformation: LG

“Jammu known as the city of temples world over has also become a hub of educational institutions as it is the only place in the country which has AIIMS, IIM, IIT, and Central University,” he said.

The LG said that resource mobilisation was the need of the hour and it should become part of the action plan.

“Seamless online public service delivery and efforts for improved infrastructure, decongestion plan, transportation, creation of new public space, streamlining and simplification of processes to avail public services; brand positioning of the cities; One District One Product; City Livelihood Mission; beautification of cities, preservation and rejuvenation of rivers, lakes and parks are some of the important aspects of public outreach that needs focused attention,” he said.

The LG said that the ‘My Town My Pride’ public outreach programme lays special focus on self-employment generation and skill development to empower youth. “During MTMP Abhiyan, 25 youth from each ward are being identified for self-employment assistance and skill training,” he said. “It is also being ensured that the schemes meant for the welfare of street vendors reach the eligible beneficiaries.”

The LG called for organising swachhta competitions in municipal corporations and wards.

He called on the Mayor of JMC and other elected representatives to explore viable plans for revenue generation in coordination with all stakeholders.

On fund flow to municipal corporations, the LG said that everything was being done with complete transparency and as per GFR and other rules, and nobody would be allowed to violate those in any case although J&K-specific flexibilities could be worked out.

“A nation is run by the constitution, by the law and people need to create a fine balance between rights and duties. Welfare of the poor is among our top priority but the people who are capable and rich must accord top priority to discharge their duties towards society and the nation,” he said. “The sense of duty among the citizens can help the society prosper. People need to understand that the public services and facilities are not free for all. Those who are able should come forward for paying for the government services.”