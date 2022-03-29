Govt reiterates non-recognition of degrees from PoK Medical Colleges

Srinagar: The J&K Government has warned students and parents in J&K to desist from seeking admission in a medical college in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), stating that such qualifications will not be recognized by the approving authority in India.

A notice prepared by the Health and Medical Education Department today is a reproduction of an earlier notice issued by National Medical Commission, the approving and governing authority for all medical courses and registrations in India.

As per the notice, “Any qualification obtained from the medical colleges located within the illegally occupied areas of India shall not entitle a person for grant of registration under the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 to practice modern medicine in India.”

It may be noted that no medical practitioner can practice medicine in India until he or she gets registered by the NMC.