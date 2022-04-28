Govt relieves Ranjan; Bhardwaj to hold his charge

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has relieved Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur from his present assignment with immediate effect.

As per order under number 488-JK(GAD) of 2022, Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department shall hold the charge of the Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department in addition to his own duties.