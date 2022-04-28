Govt relieves Ranjan; Bhardwaj to hold his charge

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has relieved Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur from his present assignment with immediate effect.
As per order under number 488-JK(GAD) of 2022, Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department shall hold the charge of the Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department in addition to his own duties.
“Consequent upon appointment of Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department as Chief Vigilance Officer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited, New Delhi, he is relieved from his present assignment from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect enabling him to join his new assignment.”
"It is further ordered that Vivek Bhardwaj, IAS, Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department shall hold the charge of the Administrative Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department in addition to his own duties till further orders,” the order reads.