GOVT RUNS BULLDOZER ON ‘MOST POWERFUL LAND GRABBERS’ | Outer wall of house of NC Gen Secy and former minister, Ali Sagar’s wife, who had ‘grabbed’ state land, demolished

Sources said that the former minister and his family currently reside in the house but were not present at the time of the demolition.

Officials said that Sagar’s Humhama home was allegedly in his wife’s name.

“Saleema, wife of Ali Muhammad Sagar of Nawab Bazar is the recorded owner of land measuring 3 kanal 18 marlas under Survey No 1015 min of village Humhama. A residential house is built in the said Khasra No, which is proprietary in nature,” the officials said. “Saleema had encroached an area of land measuring 2 kanal under Khasra No 1016 min recorded as State land. The said person had built a building on the state land, which was demolished today in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. The compound wall built around the encroached land was also razed.”

A plank erected outside the house by officials declares it as part of the Khacharie land of district Budgam.

Sagar is the first big name being targeted by the demolition drive.