Govt sacks 2 more employees; invokes Art 311

Jammu: The J&K government on Saturday dismissed its two more employees from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

Dismissals were made through two separate GAD orders, issued on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, citing sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

As per the orders, one of the dismissed employees included Anees-ul-Islam, son of Altaf Ahmad Shah resident of 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar, at present Bachpora, Srinagar. He is a Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre.

Another employee is Farooq Ahmad Butt, son of Dawood Butt resident of Kathwa tehsil Pahgsoo district Doda. He is a teacher (RReT) in GMS Kathawa, Doda.

Sub clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 provides that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold inquiry before the removal or dismissal of a civil servant, if the President or Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied.

The orders mentioned that the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case(s) and on the basis of the information available that the activities of these employees “are such as to warrant” their “dismissal from service.”

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry” in the case of these employees, the orders read, adding that “accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses” them “from service, with immediate effect.”

Earlier on September 22, the government had terminated the services of six employees for working against the “interests of security of state.”

So far, since May this year the government has sacked around one and a half dozen employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin. Their services were terminated following recommendations by the committee set up by the J&K government to scrutinise “suspected individuals” in the administration. The employees hailed from different government departments including J&K Police, education, health, revenue, power.

On September 16, the J&K government had directed that those employees, whose conduct, would be found “unbecoming of a government servant” and would get an adverse report during their periodic verification of character and antecedents, might face “termination from services.”