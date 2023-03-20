Govt schemes impacting lives of J&K women: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the flagship programmes and schemes of the government were making a greater impact on the lives of women in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Saras Aajeevika Mela at Dal Lake in Srinagar, the LG said that SHGs were playing a vital role in the empowerment of women.

“The Saras Aajeevika Mela is providing an excellent platform for rural Self-Help Groups (SHGs) artisans to demonstrate their products, develop ties with buyers and learn about design, packaging, and social media advertising,” he said. “We have taken several initiatives to help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business and provide opportunities to link with the global market.”