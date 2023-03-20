Govt schemes impacting lives of J&K women: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the flagship programmes and schemes of the government were making a greater impact on the lives of women in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Saras Aajeevika Mela at Dal Lake in Srinagar, the LG said that SHGs were playing a vital role in the empowerment of women.
“The Saras Aajeevika Mela is providing an excellent platform for rural Self-Help Groups (SHGs) artisans to demonstrate their products, develop ties with buyers and learn about design, packaging, and social media advertising,” he said. “We have taken several initiatives to help women entrepreneurs to scale up their business and provide opportunities to link with the global market.”
The LG said that around 6.27 lakh women associated with more than 78,000 SHGs in J&K had transformed the rural economy and created jobs while some had also shown the potential to become bigger enterprises.
The LG called upon the women entrepreneurs and members of SHGs to lead the socio-economic change taking place in J&K.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our efforts in the last three years have ensured equal opportunities to women in every sector and enabled them to be equal partners in realising the goal of developed and Atmanirbhar J&K,” he said.
The LG congratulated the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission for their endeavours in securing the livelihood of the rural women and giving them proper training and other assistance for their entrepreneurial journey.
“Our aim is women-led development. It is being ensured that the women entrepreneurs in urban, rural, and remote areas get all the financial assistance and necessary handholding in packaging, branding, licensing, skilling, and marketing,” he said.
The LG also released a publication of Rural Livelihoods Mission.
Earlier, he inspected various stalls displaying unique products, traditional cuisines from J&K and across the country, and also interacted with the artisans, women entrepreneurs, and members of SHGs.
Commissioner Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur briefed on the objectives of the initiative and the positive response received from the concerned quarters.