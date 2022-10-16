Govt school enrollment increased from 22 lakh to 24 lakh in 2 years: Union MoS Edu

Srinagar: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Subhas Sarkar Sunday said he was impressed with the functioning of the government schools in south Kashmir's Kulgam district noting that the connection between the administration and locals was impressive.

Sarkar, who was on a three-day visit to Kulgam as part of the ongoing public outreach programme of the Centre, said J&K was on the path of all-round development for the last three years.

Addressing a news conference at Srinagar, the minister said that he was delighted to see the functioning of the government schools in Kulgam district where he laid a foundation stone of a 100-bedded Gujjar and Bakerwal hostel.

“I was happy to see students doing innovative works besides promoting their culture,” he said.

The minister recalled his interaction with one of the students of a government school in Kulgam and said that the student shared his aspirations and wanted to become an IAS officer.