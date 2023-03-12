Govt seeks feedback from people on Property tax

“Any suggestions or comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the Housing and Urban Development Department at the email address housingudd9@gmail.com, within 10 days,” the notice further read.

“To protect the interests of the common man of J&K is the major concern and the top most priority of our administration. We have issued a toll free number and have sought suggestions from the people. If the people have certain valuable suggestions to offer to simplify or improve it (process), it will be welcome. In case there is a scope to facilitate the people on any account, we'll definitely go for it. There will be no hitch,” the Lieutenant Governor had said, while replying to media queries with regard to the protest by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry which even observed ‘Jammu Bandh’ on Saturday on this issue.

While asserting that the doors of administration were always open for dialogue, however, he had cautioned that there was no scope for politicking on these issues.

On February 25 also, LG Sinha had reiterated that the property tax would be implemented in J&K in consultation with people and the interest of common citizens would be safeguarded.

In a series of tweets, he had said that the citizens’ welfare was the foremost priority of the government and property tax would ensure financial self-sustainability of cities and improvement of public amenities in the Union Territory.