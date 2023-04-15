Govt sets ball rolling for extraction of prized lithium reserves in Reasi

Srinagar: Setting the ball rolling to boost the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has started a process to extract prized lithium reserves in Reasi district here.

The discovery of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in J&K for the first time in the country has brought J&K in the global limelight.

The Geological Survey of India on February 9 this year, for the first time, established lithium-inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in electric vehicle batteries.

The GSI report on lithium emerged from field investigations from several years in Reasi.

As various countries are shifting from gasoline-fueled combustion engines due to high emissions detrimental to the environment, demand for lithium, nickel, and cobalt used in lithium-ion batteries is growing.

India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel, and cobalt.