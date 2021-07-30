Govt sets ball rolling for first medi-city in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has allocated 200 kanals of state land for establishing the first of its kind medi-city in Kashmir division. The Union Territory administration has earlier approved two medi-cities for both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor administration has set the ball rolling for the ambitious project by transferring 200 kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce department in Pulwama district of Kashmir province.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to transfer of state land measuring 200 kanals under Khasra no 1495 situated at village Lelhar, tehsil Kakapora, district Pulwama in favour of J&K Industries and Commerce department for establishment of medi-city. The land shall be used only for the purpose for which the sanction of transfer has been accorded after obtaining all other permissions, as may be required, for its establishment from the competent authority,” reads a government order issued by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra.

According to senior health and medical education department official, medi-city will include medical colleges and hospitals, super specialty centres of excellence, nursing, pharmaceuticals, hospital management and dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges and hospitals and medical education hubs, AYUSH centres, research centres with residential areas, staff quarters and guest houses.