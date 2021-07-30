Govt sets ball rolling for first medi-city in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has allocated 200 kanals of state land for establishing the first of its kind medi-city in Kashmir division. The Union Territory administration has earlier approved two medi-cities for both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lieutenant Governor administration has set the ball rolling for the ambitious project by transferring 200 kanals of land to the Industries and Commerce department in Pulwama district of Kashmir province.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to transfer of state land measuring 200 kanals under Khasra no 1495 situated at village Lelhar, tehsil Kakapora, district Pulwama in favour of J&K Industries and Commerce department for establishment of medi-city. The land shall be used only for the purpose for which the sanction of transfer has been accorded after obtaining all other permissions, as may be required, for its establishment from the competent authority,” reads a government order issued by Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra.
According to senior health and medical education department official, medi-city will include medical colleges and hospitals, super specialty centres of excellence, nursing, pharmaceuticals, hospital management and dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges and hospitals and medical education hubs, AYUSH centres, research centres with residential areas, staff quarters and guest houses.
In 2019, the then State Administrative Council (SAC), under the chairmanship of former Governor Satya Pal Malik, had approved the 'Policy document' for the setting up of medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir along with the identification and transfer of land by the revenue department for the purpose.
“Jammu and Kashmir government will invite private partners to set up the medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The government will notify identified geographies in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions for setting up of the medi-cities. The private investor would be required to design, finance, construct, equip the medi-city with necessary medical and non-medical infrastructure and run and maintain the facility. The Government of J&K will support in providing land, financial aid and assistance,” he added.
He said the government would also facilitate the fast clearance of project proposals through a web-based single window system allowing investors to avail the necessary approvals to establish and start their business operations through a single platform without any physical touch-point with the approving/licensing authorities. “An Apex Level Project Clearance Committee (ALPCC) will be set up by the Health and Medical Education Department for speedy clearance of the project proposals,” he added.
The Health and Medical Education department is the nodal department for implementation of the medi-cities project.