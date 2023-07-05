Govt settling outsiders in J&K under the garb of houses for houseless: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday accused the J&K administration of “bringing the people from outside under the garb of land for landless and home for the homeless to change the region’s demography”.

According to a news gathering agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) , addressing a press conference at PDP headquarters here, Mehbooba said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the administration considers the jobs, water resources, and land of the people of J&K as “war booty”.

“The administration wants to turn the paradise into a slum,” she said. “In entire India, J&K is a green belt and they want to convert it into a slum. Efforts should have been to make the life of the people of J&K better. By importing investment from outside they are importing poverty and slums to Kashmir.”

Mufti said that she was happy that the people of Jammu had raised their voices against it.