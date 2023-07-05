Govt settling outsiders in J&K under the garb of houses for houseless: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday accused the J&K administration of “bringing the people from outside under the garb of land for landless and home for the homeless to change the region’s demography”.
According to a news gathering agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) , addressing a press conference at PDP headquarters here, Mehbooba said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the administration considers the jobs, water resources, and land of the people of J&K as “war booty”.
“The administration wants to turn the paradise into a slum,” she said. “In entire India, J&K is a green belt and they want to convert it into a slum. Efforts should have been to make the life of the people of J&K better. By importing investment from outside they are importing poverty and slums to Kashmir.”
Mufti said that she was happy that the people of Jammu had raised their voices against it.
“The move will open floodgates for the settlement of outsiders and this could be an attempt to alter J&K’s demographic composition,” she said. “A few days ago, the LG said that under the Prime Minister's initiative, over 2 lakh landless people in J&K would receive 5 marla land. Since there is no comparable number of landless people in J&K, questions have arisen as to who these individuals are in both Kashmir and Jammu regions.”
The former chief minister alleged that outsiders had already set up factories in Jammu and even the auto-rickshaw operators and roadside vendors were from outside J&K.
“Around 10 lakh people will be brought to J&K in the name of the house for houseless,” she said questioning why people of J&K were repeatedly being provoked. “I salute the people of Leh, Ladakh as all their social and religious organisations have announced not to allow ‘outside investment.’”
Mufti hailed the residents of Leh, Ladakh for pushing for the inclusion of land rights and employment in the Sixth Schedule.
“The people of J&K should follow the example established by Ladakh,” she said, expressing admiration for their choice to oppose any outside investments in the tourism industry.
Mufti also promised support to the people of Ladakh.
“I want to tell the government here in J&K that they have created a pressurising environment here. J&K has already been made a jail, now you want to convert it into a slum,” she said. “The people of Kashmir and people of Jammu will jointly resist this move. We don't have enough land, and whatever is left now you are trying to give that to outsiders in the name of the house for the houseless. By this, you think that by bringing 10 lakh people you can increase your vote.”
The PDP chief also questioned the timing of the announcement saying the Supreme Court decided the date for the hearing and the announcement for land allotment came the next day.
“There are apprehensions about the identification of these landless people. As per the 2011 census by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Department, there were only 19,000 houseless people in J&K,” she said.