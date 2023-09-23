Govt suspends 2 doctors for unauthorised absence from duty

Srinagar: The government has suspended two doctors for “unauthorised absence from their duties”.
“Dr Asim Shameem Zaz and Dr Kawaldeep Kour, both medical officers, had taken leave but failed to return to their duties after the leave period elapsed,” officials said.
Dr Zaz, who had been serving as a Medical Officer, had submitted a leave application to the CMO, Budgam for 89 days to attend a marriage function in Canada.
However, after the leave period elapsed, he failed to return to his duties, leading to his termination.
In another case, Dr Kour, also a Medical Officer, had applied for study leave lasting one year at GMC, Baramulla.
She too did not rejoin her duties after the leave period ended, resulting in her termination.
The termination orders were issued by the Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government, citing violation of rules and regulations regarding their unauthorised absence.
The department found that both doctors had left their positions without obtaining prior approval.
As per the department, Dr Kour had been given a final opportunity to explain her continued absence but failed to respond within the stipulated time frame, leading to the termination of her services.
The department's records indicate that Dr Kour had previously been approved for study leave in 2021.
However, she left her office on April 1, 2021, without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority, which was a clear violation of regulations.
Furthermore, based on a recommendation from the Administrative Department, a notice was served to Dr Kour, questioning why she had embarked on her course without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.
“Despite being required to return to the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir, by April 1, 2022, following her one-year fellowship in Laparoscopic Surgery from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, she failed to do so. Consequently, her services were terminated by Article 128 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Regulations, 1956, effective from April 1, 2021, when she initiated unauthorised absence from duty,” reads an official order.
In Dr Zaz's case, he left the country without proper permission and did not return to his duties after his leave request.
He later requested premature or voluntary retirement, which was permitted under the applicable rules.
Upon examination, it was found that Dr Zaz, a Medical Officer, had intentionally left the country without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority.
“While he had requested earned leave, the leave was not sanctioned, and he subsequently applied for early or voluntary retirement. Consequently, under the provisions of Article 128 of J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956, Dr Zaz's services were terminated, effective from October 28, 2019, due to his continued unauthorised absence from duties and departure from the country without prior permission or leave sanction,” reads an order.