‘Govt to allocate funds for tribal welfare proportionate to their population’

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday chaired the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) for Tribal Plan and UT Level Coordination Committee meeting for approval of several tribal development projects and initiatives apart from a mandatory formulation of Tribal Sub-Plan in all sectors.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the chief secretary asked the departments to

ensure 100 percent saturation under various schemes by covering all tribal families and ensure benefit reaches the migratory population.

The CS directed all the departments to formulate Tribal Sub-Plan out of their overall budget allocation in consultation with Tribal Affairs Department and conduct regular outcome evaluations to ensure that gaps in welfare and development of the tribal population were promptly redressed.

This is the first time that all departments in J&K would be formulating Tribal Sub-Plans.

The departments would allocate specific funding for tribal villages under CSS, CapEx, NABARD, loan component, and other special schemes.

It was decided that funds proportionate to the tribal population in J&K should be earmarked specifically by all the departments and districts under both centrally-sponsored schemes and UT CapEx for focused development in tribal villages.