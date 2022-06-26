Govt to develop non-motorable walkway around Wular Lake

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government is going to construct a non-motorable walkway around the famous Wular Lake in north Kashmir.

“A non-motorable walkway will be developed around Wular lake which will add scenic beauty to the water body and help in preventing encroachment,” said a senior official privy to the development adding, “This will be beneficial in preventing encroachments besides when the people will come to use this walkway, this can become a tourist spot.”

Wular is the largest lake in Kashmir and a flood basin that has witnessed massive encroachment during the last few decades.