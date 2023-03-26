Govt to enact law to provide land, homes for poor: LG Sinha

Jammu: Stating that he does not have to contest any election in J&K nor does he indulge in politics, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that a law would soon be enacted to provide land and homes to the poor lot of J&K.

“I am surprised to see that in J&K there has been no law for providing land and homes to the poor. The J&K administration is working on it and very soon there will be a law enacted in this regard,” the LG said at the celebrations of 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj here.

He said that the poor lot would soon have better land and housing facilities.

“Everything will be done for them by the J&K administration,” the LG said.