Govt to enact law to provide land, homes for poor: LG Sinha

Jammu: Stating that he does not have to contest any election in J&K nor does he indulge in politics, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that a law would soon be enacted to provide land and homes to the poor lot of J&K.
“I am surprised to see that in J&K there has been no law for providing land and homes to the poor. The J&K administration is working on it and very soon there will be a law enacted in this regard,” the LG said at the celebrations of 450th Prakash Utsav of Goswami Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj here.
He said that the poor lot would soon have better land and housing facilities.
“Everything will be done for them by the J&K administration,” the LG said.
He said that the way the administration led by him provided housing facilities to migrant Kashmiri Pandits, similar facilities will be provided to government employees who are non-J&K residents.
“We will ensure that safe and secure accommodation is provided to the employees who belong to other parts of the country and are presently posted in J&K. We know working in Kashmir is a bit challenging,” the LG said.
He said that the administration was committed to convert dreams of Prime Minister Narendera Modi about J&K into action on the ground.
“I was surprised to see 270 trucks ferrying files of Darbar Move from Srinagar to Jammu. Today, we are the number one union territory in the country to have e-services. We have 450 e-services and 102 services under PGSA. There are some gaps that are being filled by May this year,” the LG said.
He said that there was a time when only 7 km of road per day was laid in J&K and today the figure was 20 km per day and 15 km of road was also being macadamised on a daily basis.
“A lot has changed in the past three years. Under the self-employment scheme and women Self-Help Groups, hundreds of youth including young girls were trained to become good entrepreneurs. In every Panchayat, youth are being selected for entrepreneurship training and 20 youth are being trained under the skill development programme,” the LG said. KNO