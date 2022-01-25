Govt to intensify testing, enhance home isolation management: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Administration Kashmir has decided to intensify testing and management of home isolation cases in order to keep a check on the spread of COVID19. Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said while the testing has doubled in the last two weeks, efforts were being made to further increase the testing rate.
Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said while the testing has doubled in the last two weeks, efforts were being made to further increase the testing rate.
“The increasing rate of testing is important as it helps in the sense that it brings more clarity about the scenario of COVID19. From 24,000 testing per day just a few days back, we have now achieved a testing rate of 42,000 tests per day” said Pole.
The Div Com said the administration was monitoring the situation related to COVID19 on a regular basis but ruled out any need for “a blanket ban on day-to-today activities in the form of a lockdown.”
However, Pole urged the people to continue following the COVID SOPs. The Div Com expressed concern that several medicos and paramedical staff have tested positive for COVID19. He said the divisional administration in Kashmir has set up Hospitals Infection Control Committees to ensure that all guidelines regarding COVID are being followed in the healthcare facilities of the Valley.
“These Committees are meeting every day to keep a check on any lapses in following COVID guidelines,” said Pole.
The Div Com said religious leaders, trade bodies, PRI representatives have been roped in as the administration has launched a sustained Information Education Communication ( IEC) campaign to keep common people informed about the latest developments related to COVID19.
Pole said there was a need on the part of the administration to reach out more and more to the patients in home isolation. “Distribution of kits among the infected is being done with the aim that it will help people in maintaining main parameters of the body. Providing oximeters and other important things to people is also a part of the reach-out plan” said Div Com.
“It is important that the Do’s and Dont's about COVID are being informed to people especially with regard to intake of food and medicines.
We are offering the teleconsultation facility which is available round-the-clock as people in need can reach out to doctors on phone” Pole said.