Govt to intensify testing, enhance home isolation management: Div Com Kashmir

“The increasing rate of testing is important as it helps in the sense that it brings more clarity about the scenario of COVID19. From 24,000 testing per day just a few days back, we have now achieved a testing rate of 42,000 tests per day” said Pole.

The Div Com said the administration was monitoring the situation related to COVID19 on a regular basis but ruled out any need for “a blanket ban on day-to-today activities in the form of a lockdown.”

However, Pole urged the people to continue following the COVID SOPs. The Div Com expressed concern that several medicos and paramedical staff have tested positive for COVID19. He said the divisional administration in Kashmir has set up Hospitals Infection Control Committees to ensure that all guidelines regarding COVID are being followed in the healthcare facilities of the Valley.