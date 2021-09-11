Govt to launch special drive for students’ vaccination

On the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, the LG said: “All is well”.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, chaired a high level security meeting in New Delhi where the LG was also present.

Earlier in the first week of September, Sinha had said that the schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be reopened after achieving 100 percent vaccination of the students above 18 years of age.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to reopen government degree colleges with permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioners. However, the institutions must adhere to the Covid-related guidelines.

A government notification on Friday said that higher education institutes have been permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students. “Accordingly it is hereby ordered that the Government Degree Colleges of UT of J&K shall reopen for in-person teaching subject to specific permission of the concerned Deputy Commissioner,” it said.