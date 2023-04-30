Govt to promote spiritual tourism in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government would promote spiritual tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the release of “Shri Amarnathji Yatra Guide book” published by Tourism Federation of Jammu, the LG highlighted the efforts to promote spiritual tourism in J&K.
He appreciated the Tourism Federation of Jammu for selfless service to yatris.
The LG also shared the key initiatives taken by the J&K government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) to facilitate the hassle-free and smooth yatra of the devotees.
The representatives of Tourism Federation of Jammu expressed gratitude to the LG-led J&K administration and SASB for augmenting the facilities for pilgrims and service providers.
The 62-day long Amarnath yatra would commence on July 1 this year and culminate on August 31, 2023.
CEO SASB Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Chairman of Tourism Federation of Jammu Rajesh Gupta, Chairman Shri Amarnathji Yatra Welfare Society Kiran Wattal, President Association of Religious Tour Operators Ajay Gupta, President Bhaderwah Travel Trade Association B B Kotwal, President Jai Hind Manch Kuldip Luthra, and office-bearers of the Tourism Federation were also present on the occasion.