Govt to promote spiritual tourism in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government would promote spiritual tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the release of “Shri Amarnathji Yatra Guide book” published by Tourism Federation of Jammu, the LG highlighted the efforts to promote spiritual tourism in J&K.

He appreciated the Tourism Federation of Jammu for selfless service to yatris.

The LG also shared the key initiatives taken by the J&K government and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) to facilitate the hassle-free and smooth yatra of the devotees.