Govt to provide land, PMAY house to poor landless; notification soon: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday announced that the government would provide land to poor landless and a house also under PMAY and in this connection, a notification would be issued soon.

He made this announcement while addressing a public function at Garkhal border village Panchayat of Akhnoor in Jammu.

“Poor have the first right over a country’s resources. Earlier there was no provision to provide land to landless people by the government. We have removed regressive land laws and the government will provide land to poor landless and a house also under PMAY. A notification will be issued soon,” he said.

LG Sinha said that the Centre had allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to J&K. “Of these more than 19,000 houses are meant for Jammu district. This allocation will go a long way in achieving the objective of ‘Housing for All,’” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of our villages will soon become the main driving force of the nation’s development.”