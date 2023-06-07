Govt to provide land, PMAY house to poor landless; notification soon: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday announced that the government would provide land to poor landless and a house also under PMAY and in this connection, a notification would be issued soon.
He made this announcement while addressing a public function at Garkhal border village Panchayat of Akhnoor in Jammu.
“Poor have the first right over a country’s resources. Earlier there was no provision to provide land to landless people by the government. We have removed regressive land laws and the government will provide land to poor landless and a house also under PMAY. A notification will be issued soon,” he said.
LG Sinha said that the Centre had allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to J&K. “Of these more than 19,000 houses are meant for Jammu district. This allocation will go a long way in achieving the objective of ‘Housing for All,’” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of our villages will soon become the main driving force of the nation’s development.”
He appreciated the district administration for its efforts in accelerating the socio-economic development of Garkhal Panchayat. “Border Gram Panchayat of Garkhal is scripting a golden chapter of development with active participation of residents and transforming it into a model village,” Sinha said.
Sinha highlighted the endeavours of the district administration and stakeholder departments for effective implementation of schemes and execution of projects, which were pending for the past many years.
“It is our firm resolve to bridge the gap between rural and urban J&K. We are accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening health and education sectors, and generating productive employment opportunities for our youth,” he said.
The LG said that they were taking up projects for execution as per the needs of the people.
“Our aim is to ensure that no one from the villages, especially the border dwellers, has to move to cities in search of basic facilities, employment and livelihood,” he said.
Sinha said that the district officials in consultation with the PRI members had chalked out a comprehensive development plan of 32 development projects worth Rs 12.19 crore for Garkhal.
“A major step was taken today in the direction to provide sufficient water supply to every household in this panchayat. It is also being ensured that the small and marginal farmers of Garkhal and other border villages of the J&K benefitted from the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP),” he said.
The LG impressed upon the PRI members and the people to start a mass movement to make the Garkhal Panchayat swachh and drug-free.
He motivated the youth for skill development and self-employment, and encouraged the women folks to create many more Self Help Groups (SHGs) with the help of Rural Livelihood Mission.
“Our aim is to empower the farmers, youth, women of border areas, and enable them to contribute in the developmental journey of J&K,” Sinha said.
He said that the reformative initiatives taken by the government in the last three years had yielded favourable results and various sectors including tourism, industries, agriculture, and allied sectors had witnessed unprecedented growth.
“We have to work together with the ‘Whole of Government Approach’ to fulfill the resolve of ‘strong and ‘Atmanirbhar J&K,’” the LG said. Addressing the demands pertaining to border outposts, Chenab riverfront and promotion of border tourism, he assured that appropriate steps would be taken in this regard.
During his visit, Sinha inaugurated a training programme for women SHGs and various other development works.
“Self-Help Groups will not only help in rapid rural development but also make the individual household prosperous. This training programme will enhance the capacity and make the women entrepreneurs facilitator of overall development,” he said.
The LG also laid the foundation stone for the retrofitting of Water Supply Scheme Garkhal and other works under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
He handed over sanction letters and distributed wheelchairs and medical aids to the beneficiaries.
Sinha also interacted with the youth and assured all necessary support and assistance to the budding entrepreneurs and the talented sportspersons of the panchayat.
District Development Council (DDC) Jammu Chairman Bharat Bhushan; Financial Commissioner Revenue Shaleen Kabra; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa were present on the occasion.