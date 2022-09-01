Govt to set up more integrated rehab, drug de-addiction centres for girls, juveniles

Jammu: Launching a campaign for Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the administration had adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug dealers and traffickers.
“It is a collective responsibility of the society to join this fight against drug menace,” he said.
Launching a new campaign for a ‘drug-free city and drug-free village’, the LG called upon the representatives from Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to work with the administration and ensure villages and wards are made drug-free with determined efforts and proactive approach.
“Drug menace has emerged as a formidable threat to our socio-economic structure, and it is essential that the entire society must come together to uproot this menace and work as a strong unit to make J&K healthy and drug-free,” he said. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mass movement against drug addiction has been intensified. J&K government along with the Police, Army, and other security agencies are working with resolute determination to thwart the neighbouring country’s malafide intentions.”
Noting that public participation is significant to making J&K fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free, and job-oriented, the LG said that there was a need to involve community leaders, doctors, media persons, representatives of voluntary organizations, and Panchayati Raj Institutions in the campaign against drug abuse, using popular mass media tools for awareness and evaluating the impact of the campaign to accelerate efforts against drug menace.
“Successful models should be replicated for self-motivated campaigns by the community. I urge the sarpanch of each village and the ward members of ULBs to run a campaign to make their village and their locality drug-free,” he said.
The LG directed the Social Welfare Department to make drug de-addiction centre for girls and juvenile centres functional at the earliest.
He also passed a direction to set up more Integrated Rehabilitation Centers and ensure their effectiveness.
The LG recounted the administrative reforms introduced by the J&K government and the efforts made in the last two years to bring the youth of J&K out of the darkness of drug addiction.
“J&K has been ranked second in the country for the outstanding performance in the anti-drug campaign and was honored by the Home Minister. The ranking and award are a tribute to every stakeholder who was dedicatedly working to make J&K drug-free. In the last two years, we have been running a Jan Andolan to make the drug-free campaign successful in 10 majorly affected districts of J&K, and I believe, our ranking is also the result of this spirit of public participation. However, much more is required to be done in this direction to eradicate the drug menace from society,” he said. “Our Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force have been campaigning against drug trafficking by adopting a zero-tolerance policy and we have to strengthen our resolve to destroy the entire network of drug dealers and drug traffickers. The seizures of a large number of drugs in the last few months indicate that our strategy is proving effective.”
The LG said that the PRIs and ULBs members together with the parents should ensure that no youth in their village and locality falls prey to the drug menace, besides bringing back the misguided youth to the mainstream by ensuring that the drug addicts get immediate administrative and medical help for recovery.
“I am sure that the campaign of the drug-free village, drug-free city, and drug-free town will prove to help make J&K free from drugs,” he said. “With the support of voluntary organisation ‘Mashwara’, a dedicated focus is being given to treatment and rehabilitation of the victims of drug abuse in Jammu division.”
The LG asked all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure that sports camps were also organised to channelise the young energies through sports activities.
On the occasion, he flagged off a Swasth Rath and a Police motorcycle rally for spreading awareness among the people against the harmful and fatal effects of the menace of drug abuse.
A pledge against drug abuse was also administered, besides a short skit on drug abuse by the students of GGM Science College was also presented.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said that drug de-addiction centers would be established in each district of J&K.
He stressed the need for people’s involvement and administering pledges against drug abuse in schools and colleges of J&K regularly.
Psychiatrist Dr Abhishek Chowhan threw light on the psycho analytics of drug abuse leading to detrimental effects on the social as well as the personal life of the drug abusers.
He also laid down the ways and suggestions to make society free from this serious malady.
Principal Secretary Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Higher Education Department Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, Director General Social Welfare Jammu Vivek Sharma, Director School Education Jammu Ravi Shanker Sharma, and Project Director State Level Coordinating Agency Pallvi were also present on the occasion.