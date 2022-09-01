Govt to set up more integrated rehab, drug de-addiction centres for girls, juveniles

He also passed a direction to set up more Integrated Rehabilitation Centers and ensure their effectiveness.

The LG recounted the administrative reforms introduced by the J&K government and the efforts made in the last two years to bring the youth of J&K out of the darkness of drug addiction.

“J&K has been ranked second in the country for the outstanding performance in the anti-drug campaign and was honored by the Home Minister. The ranking and award are a tribute to every stakeholder who was dedicatedly working to make J&K drug-free. In the last two years, we have been running a Jan Andolan to make the drug-free campaign successful in 10 majorly affected districts of J&K, and I believe, our ranking is also the result of this spirit of public participation. However, much more is required to be done in this direction to eradicate the drug menace from society,” he said. “Our Police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force have been campaigning against drug trafficking by adopting a zero-tolerance policy and we have to strengthen our resolve to destroy the entire network of drug dealers and drug traffickers. The seizures of a large number of drugs in the last few months indicate that our strategy is proving effective.”

The LG said that the PRIs and ULBs members together with the parents should ensure that no youth in their village and locality falls prey to the drug menace, besides bringing back the misguided youth to the mainstream by ensuring that the drug addicts get immediate administrative and medical help for recovery.

“I am sure that the campaign of the drug-free village, drug-free city, and drug-free town will prove to help make J&K free from drugs,” he said. “With the support of voluntary organisation ‘Mashwara’, a dedicated focus is being given to treatment and rehabilitation of the victims of drug abuse in Jammu division.”

The LG asked all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to ensure that sports camps were also organised to channelise the young energies through sports activities.

On the occasion, he flagged off a Swasth Rath and a Police motorcycle rally for spreading awareness among the people against the harmful and fatal effects of the menace of drug abuse.

A pledge against drug abuse was also administered, besides a short skit on drug abuse by the students of GGM Science College was also presented.