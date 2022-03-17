Govt transfers land for 3 projects

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the resumption of land measuring 750 Kanal under Khasra No 3 situated at Rakh Gund Aksha in district Srinagar from Srinagar Development Authority and its further transfer in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for setting up of Medicity,” read an order issued by Bidhuri.

Through a separate order, he accorded sanction to the transfer of land measuring 144 Kanal 12 Marla in favour of Youth Services & Sports Department for construction of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex.

A separate order was issued sanctioning transfer of land measuring 740 Kanal 9.5 Marla in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for establishment of New Industrial Estates in district Shopian.