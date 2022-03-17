Govt transfers land for 3 projects

Jammu: J&K government on Thursday accorded sanction to the transfer of land for setting up Medicity in Srinagar district, construction of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex in Kathua district and establishment of new Industrial Estates in Shopian district.
Revenue Department Commissioner Secretary Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, through three separate orders, accorded sanction to the transfer of land for these three projects in pursuance of Administrative Council decisions taken on March 15, 2022.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the resumption of land measuring 750 Kanal under Khasra No 3 situated at Rakh Gund Aksha in district Srinagar from Srinagar Development Authority and its further transfer in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for setting up of Medicity,” read an order issued by Bidhuri.
Through a separate order, he accorded sanction to the transfer of land measuring 144 Kanal 12 Marla in favour of Youth Services & Sports Department for construction of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex.
A separate order was issued sanctioning transfer of land measuring 740 Kanal 9.5 Marla in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for establishment of New Industrial Estates in district Shopian.
In all three cases, the transfer of land will be subject to certain conditions. The land will be used only for the purpose for which the sanction of transfer has been accorded and it will be put to use after obtaining all other permissions as may be required from the competent authority.
The permission will be subject to the adherence of such other provisions of laws relating to Revenue, Forest, J&K Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010, Housing & Urban Development Department etc.
“It shall be the responsibility of the user department to comply with directions of the High Court of J&K or any other competent court with regard to the usage of the said land. No diversion of transferred land for any other purpose shall be made without the prior approval of competent authority. The government reserves the right to retrieve any unutilized portion of the land from the department if the same is required for any other public purpose,” Bidhuri ordered.