Govt transformed J&K’s sports ecosystem: LG

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is realising its true potential in sports. New sporting icons are emerging in every discipline, all the barriers have been removed and youngsters from small towns and villages are achieving their dreams,” he said. “We have been successful in providing state of the art infrastructure, facilities, coaching, and opportunities to the young sportspersons of J&K to prove their mettle.”

The LG asked the young table tennis players to take inspiration from the likes of Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das, and Manika Batra and bring laurels to the country in international championships.

“Don't stop when you are tired. Stop when you are done. I call upon all the players to compete with the spirit of sportsmanship. Your aim should give new enthusiasm, new identity to the youth, and hope to the society and the nation,” he said.