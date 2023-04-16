Govt trying to realise J&K’s true growth potential: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was trying to realise Jammu and Kashmir’s true growth potential.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this month’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG shared the inspiring stories of the change-makers and highlighted the efforts of the J&K government to realise the true growth potential of J&K.
He said that the administration with citizens’ participation was steering the change in the socio-economic landscape of J&K.
“Our collective effort is to create a more progressive, growth-oriented and aspirational society and lay a strong foundation for the journey of the next 25 years,” the LG said.
He said that the Kashmir division was witnessing the ‘Yellow Revolution’ with oilseed crops registering significant growth.
“There will be additional opportunities for oil extraction and value addition and more entrepreneurial opportunities for people,” the LG said.
According to an estimate, mustard oil worth Rs 800 crore would be produced this year only in J&K and Kashmir would move towards self-sufficiency in the production of mustard oil.
The LG congratulated the people of J&K for GI-Tagging of the Basohli Painting.
He said that it was a significant landmark in preserving and promoting the artistic and cultural heritage of J&K.
“Basohli Painting has become the first independent GI-tagged product from Jammu region. It will provide access to customers to authentic products and a huge boost to the local economy,” the LG said.
He shared the inspiring journey of self-made women entrepreneurs, Shalini Khokhar from Rajouri and Pattan’s Shamshada Begum.
“With commitment, conviction and courage, they are making significant contributions to a modern, strong and self-reliant J&K," the LG said.
He lauded the efforts of progressive farmers like Seva Ram of Galhar, Kishtwar in improving agricultural productivity and encouraging the adoption of new agriculture techniques.
“Seva Ram is undoubtedly one of the finest progressive farmers of J&K. His commitment to modernise the agricultural systems and promotion of agri-entrepreneurship has made him a much-admired personality in the region,” the LG said.
He commended the ‘Give Plastic and Take Gold’ campaign launched by Sarpanch of Sadiwara, Anantnag Farooq Ahmad Ganie to transform the Swachh Abhiyan into Janbhagidari and fulfill the dream of Swachh Bharat.
The LG called upon the PRI representatives to replicate the noble initiative and ensure community participation in cleanliness drives.
“Youth clubs also have an important role to play in promoting swachh abhiyan,” he said.
The LG congratulated Sarpanch, Panch, and district administration of Sira-A Gram Panchayat of Udhampur, Phalmerg of Kupwara, and Fatehpora of Baramulla for receiving awards in different categories at the National Panchayat Awards 2023.
He made a special mention of Prof Jagbir Singh Sudan of Poonch for his selfless service and inspiring others to actively participate in the service of humanity.
“The service activities of his organisation ‘Pritam Spiritual Foundation’ are truly commendable,” the LG said.
He appreciated the work of Sonia Verma of Gurah Brahmana village in Akhnoor who has planted more than 60,000 saplings in the areas of Akhnoor and Khour.
The LG asked the citizens to follow this inspiring example of environmental consciousness.
Sharing the suggestions of Priya Varma from Reasi on women-exclusive haats, he reiterated the J&K administration's commitment to promote women-led enterprises.
“Women entrepreneurs are the backbone of J&K economy and we have taken appropriate steps for capacity building, easy access to credit and marketing linkage,” the LG said.
Referring to the suggestion of Sunil Chowdhary, Sarpanch of Panchayat Bhawani, Rajouri for the development of the Mangala Mata shrine, he instructed the district administration to hold a meeting with public representatives and community leaders for augmentation of facilities at the shrine area.
Sunil Chowdhary also suggested important initiatives to make organic manure from dry leaves.
The LG also shared inputs of Waqar Shah from Kralgund, Kupwara for an integrated and holistic strategy for the revival of theater in J&K; Samba’s Sushil Khajuria for giving a fillip to the rural economy through opening up cinema halls; Ubaid Qureshi from Baramulla regarding the introduction of classical music in schools, and Jammu’s Advaita Goel on introducing district-level award for Good Samaritans.
He directed the concerned departments and officers to take necessary action on the valuable suggestions received.