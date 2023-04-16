Govt trying to realise J&K’s true growth potential: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government was trying to realise Jammu and Kashmir’s true growth potential.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in this month’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ programme, the LG shared the inspiring stories of the change-makers and highlighted the efforts of the J&K government to realise the true growth potential of J&K.

He said that the administration with citizens’ participation was steering the change in the socio-economic landscape of J&K.

“Our collective effort is to create a more progressive, growth-oriented and aspirational society and lay a strong foundation for the journey of the next 25 years,” the LG said.