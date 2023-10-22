Govt will promote workmanship of artists, weavers: LG Sinha

Basohli: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government would promote the workmanship of artists and weavers.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while participating in the ongoing Basohli Mahotsav at Purthu to celebrate the rich heritage of Basohli, the LG said, “The unique endeavour is aimed to promote workmanship of artists and weavers so that their priceless products are acknowledged and admired globally.”

He congratulated the J&K administration and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) for their collective endeavour to popularise the cultural and historical identity of the region and the ingenuity of Basohli's craft and art.

“I am extremely grateful to every stakeholder for their contribution in making Basohli Mahotsav the cradle of the unique cultural and artistic heritage of the country,” Sinha said.

At Basohli, he reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to provide all necessary assistance for the promotion of Basohli paintings, Pashmina, and other local niche products.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards the welfare of artists and artisans who have preserved the priceless heritage and diverse cultural traditions,” the LG said.

He said the uniqueness of Basohli manifests beautifully in world-famous paintings, which infused new dimensions to Pahari art and created its distinctive style.