Govt will promote workmanship of artists, weavers: LG Sinha

Basohli: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the government would promote the workmanship of artists and weavers.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while participating in the ongoing Basohli Mahotsav at Purthu to celebrate the rich heritage of Basohli, the LG said, “The unique endeavour is aimed to promote workmanship of artists and weavers so that their priceless products are acknowledged and admired globally.”
He congratulated the J&K administration and Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) for their collective endeavour to popularise the cultural and historical identity of the region and the ingenuity of Basohli's craft and art.
“I am extremely grateful to every stakeholder for their contribution in making Basohli Mahotsav the cradle of the unique cultural and artistic heritage of the country,” Sinha said.
At Basohli, he reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to provide all necessary assistance for the promotion of Basohli paintings, Pashmina, and other local niche products.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working towards the welfare of artists and artisans who have preserved the priceless heritage and diverse cultural traditions,” the LG said.
He said the uniqueness of Basohli manifests beautifully in world-famous paintings, which infused new dimensions to Pahari art and created its distinctive style.
“It is also a centre of other creative traditions including Pashmina wool, which is matchless and unique due to the production process, delicate weaving, and embroidery work on finished products and reflects exemplary skill and artistry,” Sinha said.
He said that both the exclusive products 'Basohli paintings and Pashmina' had received GI registration to prevent counterfeiting and to ensure access to the global market.
“Dedicated efforts are being made to provide better market linkages to local products of Tweed, Phoolkari, Stapple embroidery and Bamboo craft. It is also being ensured that the benefits of development reach the households of the families associated with traditional arts and crafts,” the LG said.
He called upon the public representatives, residents, and all stakeholders to complement the government’s efforts to promote tourism and other places of historical importance to tap the economic growth potential of Basohli.
“Ramleela of Basohli should be publicised at a larger scale and regular fairs should be organized to attract more footfall in the area,” Sinha said.
Responding to the demands projected by public representatives, he said that the administration was sensitive to the development needs of the people.
He said that the Water Sports Centre at Basohli was ready and would be inaugurated soon.
On the occasion, the LG released a Monograph on Vishwasthali and felicitated the local artists performing at Basholi Utsav.
He visited the stalls put up by the artisans, weavers, entrepreneurs, and women folks to showcase contemporary art, craft, and culinary.
Sinha also interacted with artisans, craftspeople, and students of Chudamani Sansthan.
Earlier, he planted a Rudraksha sapling at Model Higher Secondary School Basohli.
District Development Council (DDC) Kathua Chairman Col (Retd) Mahan Singh; IGP Jammu, Anand Jain; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kathua, Rakesh Minhas; DC Pathankot, Harbir Singh; DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shakti Pathak; and Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh Manhas were also present on the occasion.