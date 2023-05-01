Govt working to establish peace in J&K; end terrorism, its ecosystem: LG Sinha

LG Sinha, in an oblique dig at political detractors, said that there were people who were allowed to intrude into the system of governance in the past 75 years (by the ruling dispensation) here (J&K) and (New) Delhi and they did not allow smooth governance. “But now the situation has changed and all those watching J&K agree to this proposition. J&K will regain its past glory and this is important for it (J&K) as well as for the entire country,” he said.

Remembering Sarwanand Kaul Premi, the Lieutenant Governor said that he (Sarwanandji) was a towering man of ideas and ideals. He was undoubtedly one of the greatest writers of his time with deep commitment for upliftment of downtrodden and weaker sections of society, he added.

“Sarwanandji made great contributions to the freedom struggle and infused new life in the bonds of our national unity. Throughout his life, he followed the universal and eternal values of peace, co-existence and cooperation,” LG Sinha said.

“Jammu Kashmir is called the heaven on earth, not only because of its scenic beauty, but the great personalities like Sarwanandji, who dedicated his life to serve the others,” the Lieutenant Governor observed.

“Sarwanandji was not only a famous writer but also a well known teacher in Kashmir valley who became the medium of divinity for many and inspired the masses to follow the ideals enshrined in our ageless culture and selflessly served the society,” he said.

“His life and teachings will continue to be relevant in the 21st century. I would urge the social and literary organizations to come together to spread his teachings to the people across the country,” added the Lieutenant Governor.

“J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages should promote the literary work of Sarwanand Kaul Premi by publication and translation of his books so that the coming generations could take benefits of the rich literary heritage of J&K. This should be taken on priority. There will be no shortage of funds,” he said.

Sarwanand Kaul Premi was conferred with lifetime achievement award posthumously, by the J&K government in 2022. A Higher Secondary School in his village Sof-Shali (Saft-Shaleshwar), Anantnag, was also named after him in 2022.

His name was also included in the list of “Unsung Heroes of the freedom movement under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.” A special postal cover and postal stamp on him was released by the Ministry of Communication in 2021.

Rajinder Premi, son of Sarwanand Kaul Premi expressed gratitude to the J&K administration and JKAACL for promoting the literary work of his late father.

