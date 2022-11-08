Govt working to tackle socio-economic problems facing people due to prolonged terrorism in J&K: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the government was working to tackle the socio-economic problems facing people due to prolonged terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

In its annual report 2021-2022 released on Monday, the MHA stated that the government was working on a sustained peace process and on providing adequate opportunities to the people who eschew violence to effectively represent their viewpoints and redress their genuine grievances.

“The Government of India in tandem with J&K government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which, inter-alia, includes strengthening of the border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), and near the ever-changing infiltration routes, construction and maintenance of border fencing, construction of culverts and bridges on streams, improved technology, weapons and equipment for security forces, improved intelligence and operational coordination, installation of border floodlight on the IB and synergising intelligence flow to check infiltration and pro-active action against terrorists within J&K. The government has adopted various counter measures to neutralise the efforts and capabilities of the terrorists to disturb peace in J&K. The government has also encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from terrorism,” the report states.