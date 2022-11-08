Govt working to tackle socio-economic problems facing people due to prolonged terrorism in J&K: MHA

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the government was working to tackle the socio-economic problems facing people due to prolonged terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
In its annual report 2021-2022 released on Monday, the MHA stated that the government was working on a sustained peace process and on providing adequate opportunities to the people who eschew violence to effectively represent their viewpoints and redress their genuine grievances.
“The Government of India in tandem with J&K government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which, inter-alia, includes strengthening of the border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), and near the ever-changing infiltration routes, construction and maintenance of border fencing, construction of culverts and bridges on streams, improved technology, weapons and equipment for security forces, improved intelligence and operational coordination, installation of border floodlight on the IB and synergising intelligence flow to check infiltration and pro-active action against terrorists within J&K. The government has adopted various counter measures to neutralise the efforts and capabilities of the terrorists to disturb peace in J&K. The government has also encouraged policies to mainstream the youth, including providing employment opportunities to wean them away from terrorism,” the report states.
It said that the government had endeavoured to proactively take suitable measures by all the security forces to safeguard the borders from cross-border terrorism and to contain terrorism, to ensure that the democratic process was sustained and the primacy of civil administration restored to effectively tackle the socio-economic problems facing the people on account of the effects of prolonged terrorism in J&K, and to ensure a sustained peace process and to provide adequate opportunities to all sections of people in J&K who eschew violence to effectively represent their viewpoints and to redress their genuine grievances.
The MHA in its annual report stated that there has been a multi-pronged strategy to contain cross-border infiltration and that in the year 2021 there were 74 infiltration attempts across J&K.
The annual report of MHA mentions a total of 73 infiltration attempts in J&K between January 1, 2021, and November 30, 2021, and 34 net estimated infiltrations during the same period.
“A total of 99 infiltration attempts and 51 net estimated infiltration in J&K in 2020, and 216 infiltration attempts as well as 138 net estimated infiltrations in 2019,” the report said. “A maximum of 419 infiltration attempts were noted in 2017 along with 136 net estimated infiltrations followed by 328 infiltration attempts and 143 net estimated infiltrations in J&K in 2018.”
Regarding the trends of terrorist violence across J&K, the report said that 229 terrorist incidents occurred in J&K in which 42 security force personnel and 41 civilians were killed.
“A total of 180 terrorists were also killed in 2021,” the report said.