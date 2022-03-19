Govt's claims on normalcy, development, peace not visible anywhere: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday stressed on the “need to identify internal and external enemies of Jammu and Kashmir”, saying it is the unity of the people of J&K that will not “let the nefarious plans of such forces work.”

As per a party statement, Abdullah stated this while addressing a public gathering at Harinara, Singhpora, Pattan. He said that the incumbent regimes normalcy, peace and development narrative is hardly visible on ground. “People are yearning for their democratic, constitutional and human rights, which have incessantly been abridged since 2019,” he said.