Govt’s decision of decreasing VAT on airplane fuel from 26.5% to 1% increased air connectivity to J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the decision taken by the J&K government of decreasing VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 26.5 percent to one percent has increased air connectivity to J&K, with more than 100 flights being operated from J&K now.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that LG Sinha, who was the special guest at the 4th edition of Heli-India Summit here at SKICC, Srinagar, said that J&K had seen a new dawn of development after the abrogation of Article 370, with increased road connectivity, air connectivity, and development of railways infrastructure with work on Rs 1 lakh crore worth projects underway in J&K.

He said that in terms of railway connectivity, J&K would be connected to Kanyakumari by next year.

Organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India (GoI) with the support of the J&K government, Pawan Hans Ltd, and FICCI, the summit ‘Helicopters for Last Mile Connectivity’ brought together various stakeholders of the helicopter industry and provided a common platform to discuss the growth of the helicopter industry, the issues, challenges, and solutions for the future.

The LG commended the work of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry, Pawan Hans Ltd, and FICCI for promoting heli services as a means of public transport for both passengers and cargo to boost last-mile connectivity.