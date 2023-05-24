Govt’s objective is to restore Srinagar’s historic glory: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government’s objective was to restore the historic glory of Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront and spending a few memorable moments with the people, the LG said, “Our prime objective is to restore the historical glory of the city, create infrastructure that improves quality of living for all the citizens, and to provide better and improved urban services.”

At the riverfront, the LG enquired about the works and directed the CEO of the Srinagar Smart City to establish a visiting room and other facilities like library and reading room for the students.