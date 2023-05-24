Govt’s objective is to restore Srinagar’s historic glory: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the government’s objective was to restore the historic glory of Srinagar.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that visiting the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront and spending a few memorable moments with the people, the LG said, “Our prime objective is to restore the historical glory of the city, create infrastructure that improves quality of living for all the citizens, and to provide better and improved urban services.”
At the riverfront, the LG enquired about the works and directed the CEO of the Srinagar Smart City to establish a visiting room and other facilities like library and reading room for the students.
“The Jhelum Riverfront captures the grandeur of the city, the river, joy and enthusiasm of the people, and the walk along the river is rejuvenating and an experience not to be missed,” he said.
The LG praised the vibrant ambience and commendable work done by the Srinagar Smart City Limited.
“In the coming days, the Jhelum Riverfront will attract more visitors and provide a high quality of life for citizens. Other development works are also tapping the vast potential and vitality of Srinagar city,” he said.
The LG told the officials that the collective effort should be to make the city come alive and improve infrastructure for people.
Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City Athar Amir Khan briefed the LG on the works for the development of the Jhelum Riverfront.
An official spokesman said that the Jhelum Rajbagh Riverfront stretch, under the Srinagar Smart City, has been transformed into a world-class public space with facilities like walkways, cycling, green space, free Wi-Fi, universal access and numerous activities while hashtag art along with other artifacts have also been installed on the riverfront.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officers accompanied the LG.