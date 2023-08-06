Govt's promise to sell Verinag as model tourist destination rekindles hope among locals

Verinag: Known for freshwater perennial springs considered to be a source of River Jhelum – a lifeline of Kashmir, the scenic spot surrounded by Pir Panjal mountain ranges still remains off the tourist map. Reason: Inadequate infrastructure and promotion.

“The only accommodation there is eight-room budgeted accommodation of Verinag Development Authority (VDA), four-rooms of Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Development Corporation (JKTDC), and 12 rooms of Tourism Department. However, their condition too is not up to the mark,” an official said.

He said that all these structures were raised in the year 2005-06 and since then they were neglected.

There are plenty of scenic spots around Verinag including Imoh, and Hengipora-Kapran, and it is connected to the national highway at Lower Munda and old Jawahar Tunnel.