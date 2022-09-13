Govt’s self-employment mantra to fight unemployment

Srinagar: As only a few government jobs are available for the youth, the administration's strategy to combat unemployment is to promote self-employment.

To date in this fiscal, banks have given young people money under various self-employment programmes totalling Rs 1840 crore.

According to official papers reviewed by Greater Kashmir, contrary to the aim of Rs 982.57 crore covering around 42,658 beneficiaries, J&K-based banks have approved Rs 1840.15 crore in favour of 53,299 beneficiaries under various employment generation schemes.