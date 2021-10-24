Goyal, Bhardwaj, Jain empanelled as Secys

Jammu: R K Goyal, Vivek Bhardwaj and Pankaj Jain, all senior IAS officers of 1990 batch, have been empanelled as secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.

Their names figured in the list of 27 IAS officers of 1990 batch whose names have been cleared by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for empanelment as secretaries or equivalent posts in Government of India on Saturday.