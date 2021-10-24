Goyal, Bhardwaj, Jain empanelled as Secys

Jammu: R K Goyal, Vivek Bhardwaj and Pankaj Jain, all senior IAS officers of 1990 batch, have been empanelled as secretary or equivalent posts in the Government of India.
Their names figured in the list of 27 IAS officers of 1990 batch whose names have been cleared by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for empanelment as secretaries or equivalent posts in Government of India on Saturday.
R K Goyal, an IAS officer of J&K cadre has been empanelled for holding secretary or equivalent posts. Goyal (AGMUT:1990) is presently on central deputation. He has also served as Principal Secretary Home in J&K.
ACC of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training also approved the empanelment of Vivek Bhardwaj, a 1990 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, presently on deputation to J&K.
Bhardwaj is presently the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Health and Medical Education in J&K.
Earlier ACC vide order No. 37/25/2021-EO(SM-I) dated August 13, 2021 had approved the inter-cadre deputation of Bhardwaj from West Bengal cadre to AGMUT cadre (J&K segment) for two years in relaxation of the policy as a special case. Bhardwaj was serving as Additional Secretary in MHA, before he was deputed to J&K.
Pankaj Jain, another 1990 batch IAS officer of AM cadre, too has been empanelled as Secretary or equivalent post.