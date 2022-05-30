GP fund interest rate revised

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a revision of the rate of interest on General Provided Fund.

An order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Vivek Bharadwaj reads "Pursuant to the notification F. NO. 5(4)-B (PD)/2021 dated 1st April 2022, issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, it is hereby ordered that the accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven point One percent) for 1st quarter of the financial year 2022.-23 i.e. 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022."