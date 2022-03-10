Grand victory result of people's faith in PM's welfare programmes: Amit Shah

In a series of tweets, the senior BJP leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP.

"The grand victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is a victory of unshakable faith of the people in the welfare programmes of PM @narendramodi for the villages, poor and farmers," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The minister said he salutes the people of Uttar Pradesh for relentlessly showing their unwavering faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and assembly elections in 2017 and now in 2022.

"People have put their stamp on @myogiadityanath ji's fear and corruption free good governance. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of UP for this massive victory," he said.