Grand welcome awaits delegates at Srinagar International Airport

Srinagar: Extraordinary arrangements have been made to welcome the delegates of G20 at the Srinagar International Airport on Monday and various amenities have been spruced in this backdrop.

Senior J&K authorities would receive the delegates arriving at the airport in two chartered flights on Monday.

The G20 summit this week will be the first major international event to be held in J&K in over 37 years.

This will also be the first major event in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) in August 2019.

The abrogation has been followed by a steep decline in terrorism in Kashmir.

G20 brings together 19 of the world' leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the global population.