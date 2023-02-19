Grateful to brave soldiers for safeguarding country’s sovereignty: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the country would always be grateful to its brave hearts and their families for making supreme sacrifice for safeguarding its (country’s) sovereignty and integrity.

He stated this while inaugurating the 33rd Police-Public Mela at Gulshan Ground here.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “The Police-Public Mela has emerged as a powerful platform for police officers and the public to interact and celebrate the shared heritage.”