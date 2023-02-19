Grateful to brave soldiers for safeguarding country’s sovereignty: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the country would always be grateful to its brave hearts and their families for making supreme sacrifice for safeguarding its (country’s) sovereignty and integrity.
He stated this while inaugurating the 33rd Police-Public Mela at Gulshan Ground here.
The Lieutenant Governor said, “The Police-Public Mela has emerged as a powerful platform for police officers and the public to interact and celebrate the shared heritage.”
He commended the Jammu & Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association (JKPWWA) for carrying out numerous initiatives all round the year to address the concerns of the families of martyrs and serving personnel.
“JKPWWA is doing exceptional work in promoting welfare measures for JKP jawans and their families,” he added.
LG Sinha also paid tributes to the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir Police who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation.
“We will forever be grateful to our brave-hearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.
The Lieutenant Governor went around the stalls put up by various police establishments, districts, JKRLM and also interacted with the police families.
DGP Dilbag Singh and Chairperson PWWA Rubinder Kaur briefed the Lieutenant Governor about the extensive arrangements made for the Police-Public Mela and the activities undertaken for the welfare of families of J&K Police personnel.