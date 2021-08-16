Graves, gravestones represent cultural values, periodicity of history’

During the event, a power-point presentation was delivered by Mehran, a scholar from INTACH, who spoke about preserving historical graveyards of Srinagar besides preserving its cultural values.

Meanwhile, Prof Rather said around 120 scholars were enrolled in the CCAS out of which 20 were working on the project pertaining to historical significance of graveyards.

“All of us are aware that our cultural roots are from Central Asia and the Central Asian culture has prevailed over here in 14th century,” he said. He said the CCAS was established in 1978 only to see how the culture which has come from Central Asia has influenced “our society”.

Former Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) Muhamad Shafi Pandit said there was a need for preserving the historical graveyard as it has a lot of bearing on “our cultural history”.

“As you know Kashmir has one of the oldest recorded histories but there have been different waves of culture, language ad architecture, which have interacted from time to time with the local systems prevailing,” he said.

Referring to the project, he said that the scholar from INTACH talked about an era when there was a real meeting of two eras and which witnessed transaction from Sankskrit to Persian which later became the official language as well.

“Lot of literature was transacted. As seen in the presentation, bilingual epitaphs have been noticed at some graves. It was at that point of time when two systems were interacting with each other,” he said.

He said there needs further studies to ascertain the factors which have been responsible for decaying of “our language system”.