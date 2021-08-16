Graves, gravestones represent cultural values, periodicity of history’

Srinagar: Speakers at a seminar today called for preserving historical graveyards of Srinagar even as they said that graves and gravestones represent the cultural values and periodicity of the history of any society.
The daylong seminar on ‘Historical graveyards of Srinagar: their significance and cultural values’ was organized by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) J&K Chapter, in collaboration with Centre for Central Asian Studies.
In his inaugural address, director CCAS KU, Prof Tareak Ahmad Rather said, “The population of dead is more than the live population in any society. Their significance and thoughts have been there and we are a modified version of their thought. Our thoughts were inherited from them who are in graves. It has its significance and will remain there.”
During the event, a power-point presentation was delivered by Mehran, a scholar from INTACH, who spoke about preserving historical graveyards of Srinagar besides preserving its cultural values.
Meanwhile, Prof Rather said around 120 scholars were enrolled in the CCAS out of which 20 were working on the project pertaining to historical significance of graveyards.
“All of us are aware that our cultural roots are from Central Asia and the Central Asian culture has prevailed over here in 14th century,” he said. He said the CCAS was established in 1978 only to see how the culture which has come from Central Asia has influenced “our society”.
Former Chairman, J&K Public Service Commission (PSC) Muhamad Shafi Pandit said there was a need for preserving the historical graveyard as it has a lot of bearing on “our cultural history”.
“As you know Kashmir has one of the oldest recorded histories but there have been different waves of culture, language ad architecture, which have interacted from time to time with the local systems prevailing,” he said.
Referring to the project, he said that the scholar from INTACH talked about an era when there was a real meeting of two eras and which witnessed transaction from Sankskrit to Persian which later became the official language as well.
“Lot of literature was transacted. As seen in the presentation, bilingual epitaphs have been noticed at some graves. It was at that point of time when two systems were interacting with each other,” he said.
He said there needs further studies to ascertain the factors which have been responsible for decaying of “our language system”.
“It is important now to emphasize on our language, architecture and culture. And from that point of view it is good that the study has been made by the INTACH and it will put the whole problem in proper perspective,” he said.
Convener INTACH J&K Chapter, Muhammad Saleem Beigh in his address said the project started for identification of graves is in its advanced stage.
Beigh said that the importance of the project is that it has three major disciplines of graveyards. “The first discipline is grave and its architecture, calligraphy, literature. The scholar has combined the versatility of the architecture. He has deciphered the inscriptions of the stones and related it to the periodicity of the history,” Saleem Beigh said.
“We have heard that when Islam came here, that time was about converting a faith and integrating it with local language and cultures. For a long time it was only the outsiders who knew the foreign languages of that times and the people living in Kashmir knew only local languages,” he said.
He said the project has established that in the first 30 years in Kashmir, the culture of language, scripts and poetry was picked up through the grave stones in Kashmir.
“We have not only established historicity of graves but we have also looked at the cultural aspect and also looked at the periodicity and the cultural interface which was created by preachers who came from outside,” he said.
He said the INTACH in its presentation has also shown the inclusiveness of faith in Kashmir by integrating the scripts, languages and firms.
“The scholar was showing some of the graves represent Buddhist and some graves stones have Hindu influence on them. So this interchange has also the integration of firm, faith, styles, motives which have been established for the first time,” he said.
Later in his address, secretary construction workers welfare board, Muneer Ul Islam said the important thing about the project was that that the person who has studied it from the perspective of architecture and language.
“Grave stones are being studied from past as well but new topic about historical importance of these graveyards is important as we can put the historical things in the context,” he said.
He said once any grave stone or graveyard is studied in its proper perspective, people can put the things of that time into the context.
“The kind of carvings and languages used on stones tells about the time besides the economic and political conditions of that time,” he said.