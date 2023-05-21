Great Expectations from Global Gathering | Kashmir ready to welcome G20 delegates

Srinagar: Kashmir is ready to welcome the G20 delegates with open arms as there are great expectations from this global gathering while the civil and Police administration have completed the preparations and everything is in order to host the event, officials said.
In preparation for the three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism, which begins Monday, Srinagar has been spruced up.
Strict security measures have also been put in place throughout Kashmir to ensure that the high-profile event goes off without a hitch.
G20 emblem has been painted on buildings and hoardings were put up to welcome the delegates along the way from Srinagar Airport to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the meeting's location.
According to Police officials, the Police and paramilitary forces are assisting the elite National Security Guards (NSG) and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) in securing the event's sites.
“The areas around the venues, along the route, and in susceptible sections of the city, have undergone extensive sanitisation and Area Dominance Operations,” they said.
The Police officials said that enough security personnel were on duty to ensure that the event goes on peacefully.
They said that to search for any explosives or Improvised Explosive Devices, scanners and sniffer dogs have been deployed.
The Police officials said that random inspections of passing vehicles were being conducted to make sure that no subversive elements were able to enter the city.
They said that the administration was making every effort to put on a spectacular display.
The people of Kashmir, including traders and tourist stakeholders, have great hopes from the event.
From promoting tourism to boosting handicraft exports and displaying indigenous art to the international delegates, the people are excitedly anticipating this event.
"The G20 will aid in eradicating unfavourable impressions of J&K, which would benefit its tourism,” Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on the sidelines of a news conference at SKICC.
"As delegates and envoys visit from many nations, they will immediately have first-hand knowledge of the situation, which aids in eliminating unfavourable travel recommendations. J&K is crucial to Indian tourism, and G20 will undoubtedly strengthen it. Given how crucial this industry is to the local economy, it will aid J&K's tourist industry in expanding," he said.
Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya expressed optimism that the G20 delegates would assist in removing travel warnings against visiting Kashmir imposed by certain foreign countries.
He said that the representatives from 20 different nations would play a big part in promoting tourism in Kashmir.
"The representatives of 20 nations will personally observe the current circumstances and assist in reversing such advisories. I am hoping that Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will step in as well," Chaya said.