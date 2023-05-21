Great Expectations from Global Gathering | Kashmir ready to welcome G20 delegates

Srinagar: Kashmir is ready to welcome the G20 delegates with open arms as there are great expectations from this global gathering while the civil and Police administration have completed the preparations and everything is in order to host the event, officials said.

In preparation for the three-day G20 working group meeting on tourism, which begins Monday, Srinagar has been spruced up.

Strict security measures have also been put in place throughout Kashmir to ensure that the high-profile event goes off without a hitch.

G20 emblem has been painted on buildings and hoardings were put up to welcome the delegates along the way from Srinagar Airport to Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the meeting's location.