GREATER KASHMIR IMPACT | Drinking water supply restored after 10 days in Handwara’s Mawer village

Kupwara: A day after Greater Kashmir carried news regarding the shortage of water in several villages of Mawer in north Kashmir’s Handwara, authorities after taking cognisance of the news restored the drinking water in the area.
Earlier, people had expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to restore water in the area for the past 10 days.
The residents of Audoora, Tali Mohalla, Peer Mohalla, War Mohalla, Dar Mohalla, and Hajam Mohalla thanked the authorities for restoring the water supply in the area.
“The concerned department was not taking us seriously but after the news regarding the shortage of drinking water was carried by Greater Kashmir, men and machinery were pressed into action, and late in the afternoon authorities were successful in restoring the water supply,” they said.
“Although water has been restored, the flow is not satisfactory. Yet we are thankful to the department,” a local, Raja Akbar said.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jal Shakti Division Handwara Adnan Ashraf told Greater Kashmir that the problem had been resolved.
Regarding the less flow of water, he said that it would also be resolved in a couple of days.