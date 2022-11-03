Greater Kashmir INVESTIGATION IMPACT | LCMA carries demolition drives in Dal interiors

He said that during the fresh demolition drives they faced law and order issues and had to carry out demolition drives amid stone pelting.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Enforcement Officer LCMA Abdul Aziz Qadri said that some miscreants assembled at several places and hurled stones and bricks at the enforcement team, and tried to disrupt the demolition process.

He said that the demolition team remained at the forefront and managed to demolish several structures in the interiors of the Dal Lake.

“We went to assess the situation and to carry out the drive against illegal construction. In Dal Lake interiors, we faced law and order issues which usually happen there. The people there assembled and pelted stones at us. We still managed to carry out the demolition of multiple structures. We are planning to carry out massive demolition drives and will also write to officials to provide Police protection. We don’t want any untoward incident to happen during such drives and that is why proper protection is needed,” Qadri said.

He said that the areas under their jurisdiction like Dal Lake interiors were not easily accessible.

“This makes it more difficult for our teams to carry out such tasks. We also have a dearth of staff. We try to do our best. We have been doing our job with integrity and are on our toes throughout the year. We hope that with the help of the Police, we can carry out major drives so that no illegal activity is allowed,” Qadri said.

The officials from LCMA also directed the tipper and load carrier owners not to carry any construction material in the prohibited areas of Dal Lake and other prohibited areas without getting proper permission.

The officials said that they had installed CCTV cameras and put barricades to curb the transportation of illegal building materials into these areas.