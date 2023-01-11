[GREATER KASHMIR RTI] How LG Manoj Sinha ended Darbar Move practice that emptied J&K's coffers by Rs 1588 Cr in 10 years

Srinagar: The Darbar Move, a centuries-old custom in Jammu and Kashmir, was abolished as a result of a decision made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s government.

In an interview, LG Sinha had said, “When I arrived here, the Darbar Move had just begun, 200 trucks hauling files from Srinagar to Jammu. I’m not sure how long it took.

A file vanishes when it is asked to. There was a huge racket that wanted it to continue as some people were making huge amounts of money from the practice. Now it’s been converted into an e-office so there is no need to shift hundreds of files twice a year.”

The now-disbanded Darbar Move practice of moving the civil secretariat and other significant government offices from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa cost the J&K government a whopping Rs 1588 crore in the previous 10 years.