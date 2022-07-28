[ GREEN J&K DRIVE ] Protecting natural resources integral to J&K’s development model: LG

Samba: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday launched the ‘Green Jammu and Kashmir Drive’ here from AIIMS Vijaypur.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said the target for the current year was the planting of 1.5 crore saplings.

To mark the day, the LG felicitated the Village Panchayat Plantation Committees for outstanding performance in plantation drives in their respective panchayats.

Notified Jammu and Kashmir Social Forestry (Plantation) Rules-2022 were also unveiled on the occasion.

The LG reiterated the J&K government’s commitment to sustainable management of rich natural wealth to combat climate change and ensure a better future for the younger generations.

“Protection and conservation of natural resources and striking a perfect balance between nature and development is our topmost priority,” he said.

Highlighting the role of community participation in ecologically sustainable development, the LG asked the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and civil society to play an effective role as partners of the Green Mission.