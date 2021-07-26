GREF labourer electrocuted, 1 critical

They were working as labourers with GREF in the Budhal area when they came in contact with a live electric wire and suffered shock. “They were shifted to a nearby health facility where Mohammad Sageer was declared dead while Mohammad Azam was under treatment in hospital,” said officials.

They further said that the critically injured patient was shifted to Government Medical College for specialised treatment.

Locals of the area said that the incident happened due to negligence of Power Development Department as well as GREF for which legal action as per law should be initiated.