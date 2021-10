Srinagar: Militants Saturday evening hurled a grenade at Central Reserve Police Force in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir, however there was no loss of life in the incident, police said.

Police said that grenade was hurled at Static Bunker of CRPF 40 Battalion at KP Road. “It missed the target and exploded,” police said. “There was no loss of life or property.” Police said a search operation is underway in the area.