Grenade attacks in Tral, Shopian; CRPF jawan injured

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) jawan was injured in a grenade attack in Shopian while as another grenade missed its target in Tral area of Pulwama district on Saturday.
“Amit Kumar of 178 Battalion, who handles sniffer dogs of unit, was inured after terrorists hurled a grenade at their camp in Zainapora area of Shopian,” police said, adding that his condition is stable.
In another grenade attack, no one was injured as it missed the target. “ A grenade was tossed at CRPF camp. It missed the target and nobody was injured,” police added.
A police statement issued here said: “In Shopian, at about 1950hrs terrorists had lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 178Bn. In this terror incident one CRPF personnel has received minor splinter injuries.
Meanwhile, in Awantipora at about 1955hrs terrorists had lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 180Bn at Nowdal Tral in which two CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries.
Police have registered cases regarding the above terror crime incidents. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes. The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on.”