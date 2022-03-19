Grenade attacks in Tral, Shopian; CRPF jawan injured

In another grenade attack, no one was injured as it missed the target. “ A grenade was tossed at CRPF camp. It missed the target and nobody was injured,” police added.

A police statement issued here said: “In Shopian, at about 1950hrs terrorists had lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 178Bn. In this terror incident one CRPF personnel has received minor splinter injuries.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora at about 1955hrs terrorists had lobbed a grenade on CRPF camp of 180Bn at Nowdal Tral in which two CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries.